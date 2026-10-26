Kolkata shocker: 17-year-old, father and friend paraded naked after he was caught with 13-year-old

A shocking incident in Kolkata involved a 17-year-old boy, his father and friend allegedly being paraded naked after the teenager was caught with a 13-year-old girl.

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Crime- Representational image | Image: ANI

Kolkata: In a shocking development from West Bengal, police have arrested a 13-year-old girl’s parents and maternal uncle following public outrage over an incident in south Kolkata’s Sarsuna, where a 17-year-old boy, his father and his friend were paraded naked through the streets after the boy was caught kissing his girlfriend. The victim’s father alleged that he was physically assaulted and handed a firearm by the girl’s uncle, who forced him to choose between shooting his son or walking naked with him through the locality.

According to a senior police officer, the stripping and parading incident of Sunday evening within the Sarsuna Police Station limits triggered a public outrage.

“The girl’s family allegedly caught her and the boy kissing each other. Following this, the boy and his friend were held captive in a room and assaulted by the girl’s parents and maternal uncle,” the police officer said. He said the boy was then allegedly forced to call his father to the place.

“After I reached there, I was also assaulted by at least six people. Then the girl’s maternal uncle gave me a gun, saying that I have two options. One is to shoot my son or walk naked with him,” the father claimed in front of reporters.

“People took videos of me, my son and his friend walking naked. It was such a humiliation for us,” he said.

Complaint lodged by boy’s father

Based on a complaint lodged by the boy’s father, police registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections, including those of attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means, wrongful confinement, defamation, criminal intimidation and kidnapping.

The police officer said some members of the girl’s family fled before police arrived, the PTI report added.

Girl’s parents were arrested from their home

“The girl’s parents were arrested from their home. Her maternal uncle was caught by locals and handed over to police. We are trying to find out the firearm and enquire from where that was procured,” the officer said.

A video, purportedly of the incident has gone viral on social media, even though India.com, however, could not vouch for its veracity independently.

“The video sparked tension in the locality, as angry residents attempted to vandalise the girl’s house. A police team rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control,” the officer added.

(With inputs from agencies)