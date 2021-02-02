New Delhi: Presenting the Budget 2021 on Monday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a series of national highway projects to boost the road development across the country. In West Bengal, which goes to polls in April-May this year, the government allocated Rs 25,000 crore to develop 675 km-long corridor and augment the Kolkata-Siliguri road connectivity. Also Read - Promises of Maa, Maati, Maanush Faded in Background: Amit Shah's Fresh Attack on Mamata Banerjee

Here's everything we know about the Kolkata-Siliguri Highway:

> The project will be constructed at a budget of Rs 25,000 crore by the central government

> The four-laned highway corridor will be 675 km long as opposed to the present 560-odd kilometre route.

> The current route between Kolkata and Siliguri takes around 15 hours and 18 hours or even more.

> The new highway will reduce travel time between Siliguri and Kolkata to about seven hours.

> The Siliguri-Kolkata link is critical for trade and commerce not only for West Bengal but also for neighbouring Nepal and Bhutan. Siliguri also caters as a commercial harbour for Sikkim and the Darjeeling Hills.

Notably, the arterial link between the two most important urban agglomerates in the state has been on the books for the past six decades.

However, West Bengal Chief Minister slammed the budget maintaining that a Rs 3,200 crore project for north-south road connectivity between Siliguri and Kolkata in the state is already in progress and accused the Centre of playing dirty politics ahead of polls.

Yesterday, Sitharaman announced massive road infrastructure plans, especially for the poll-bound states of India. Some of the flagship corridors and other important projects would see considerable activity in 2021-22, she said.

In Tamil Nadu, an investment of Rs 1.03 lakh crore was awarded to further augment road infrastructure, more economic corridors. These include Madurai-Kollam corridor and Chittoor-Thatchur corridor, the construction for which will start next year.

Besides, national highway works of around Rs 19,000 crore are currently in progress in Assam. Another 1,100 km of national highway works will be undertaken in Kerala at an investment of Rs 65,000 crore, the finance minister announced.