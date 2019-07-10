New Delhi: One technician died during the maintenance work of a SpiceJet aircraft at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Kolkata’s Dum Dum area on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 1 AM during the maintenance work of the SpiceJet ATR aircraft. A technician who was working on the aircraft was accidentally pulled in due to hydraulic pressure in the lower part of the aircraft. He died as his body got trapped in the main landing gear door of the aircraft.

West Bengal: A SpiceJet technician lost his life after he got stuck in main landing gear door while working on an aircraft at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, around 1 am today. His body was removed from landing gear with the help of Fire brigade. pic.twitter.com/5jaqqbJTwQ — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

The worker’s body had to be cut off from the aircraft with the help of fire brigade after the medical staff was unable to pull him out. The airport authorities have not commented on the incident yet.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

With inputs from Moupia Nandy.