Kolkata Stampede: Death toll rises to 19 in Chorbagan incident; Police detain 12, including organisers

At least 19 people, including 13 women and a child, died, and 25 were injured in a stampede at a popular Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata on Saturday evening.

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Kolkata Stampede

Kolkata: At least 19 people died and several others were injured in a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, according to the officials. The incident took place at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity puja pandal in the city. Police on Saturday night detained 12 people, including organisers of the pujo committee. The move came after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari promised strict action against those who failed to carry out their respective duties that allegedly led to the crowd mismanagement in the north Kolkata Durga Puja.

“We have detained 12 people in connection with our probe into the Chorebagan incident. Our officers are talking to them to find out the cause that led to today’s mishap. If any lapses are found, we will act as per the law,” the officer told PTI.

The stampede happened at the Chorebagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata following a crowd surge amid rain on Saturday evening, the day of Maha Saptami. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari earlier said, “An SIT headed by a sitting judge of the Calcutta High Court will investigate the incident. The SIT will comprise members from STF, CID and other departments.”

Anti-Rowdy Section (ARS) of Kolkata Police has collected CCTV footage of that place during the mishap.

“We will check the footage and take appropriate measures against those who failed to manage the crowd. That could be a member of the puja committee, a homeguard, a temporary worker, a policeman, or a private company security guard. Nobody will be spared,” Adhikari said.

Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic stampede at the Chorbagan Puja pandal at North Kolkata today. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this devastating incident.

The Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP, CP & Senior Officials are with me, we are continuously monitoring the situation. Cabinet Colleagues and Rajya Sabha MP Shri Samik Bhattacharya accompanied me when I personally visited the injured at the Hospital. We are continuously taking stock of ground operations.

Our immediate priority is providing immediate medical care to the injured and extending every possible support and assistance to the affected families.

As per reports, 17 individuals have tragically lost their lives, and 25 people are currently undergoing treatment. One person remains in critical condition under close observation.

The State Government has announced Rs. 25 lakhs and Govt Jobs as compensation for the victims’ families and we will be taking steps for constituting a STF under a Sitting Judge for fair investigation.

Praying for the swift and complete recovery of all those injured.

The Emergency Toll-Free Helpline number: 1800 345 5678 has been activated for People in distress. — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) October 17, 2026

Suvendu Adhikari announces ₹25 lakh aid, government job for kin of each deceased

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, where the stampede victims were taken, and announced ₹25 lakh in compensation and a Group D government job for a family member of each deceased, PTI reported.

PM Modi announces ₹2L ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on Saturday. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

Amit Shah postpones schedule in Bengal to visit those injured

Union home minister Amit Shah expressed condolences over the stampede deaths and said he was postponing his Bengal schedule to meet injured victims.

“I have spoken with Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari about this matter. I pray for the peace of the souls of those who have lost their lives in this tragic accident and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. The administration is making arrangements for the best possible medical treatment for the injured,” he wrote on X.