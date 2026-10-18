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Kolkata Stampede: Eyewitnesses flag crowd management lapses at Chorbagan Durga Puja, police initiate probe

The Kolkata Police said a stampede broke out around 7.40 pm at the exit gate of the Chorebagan Sarbojanin Puja Pandal in the Girish Park Police Station area due to "heavy crowds of pandal visitors during rain".

Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: October 18, 2026, 6:39 AM IST
Kolkata Stampede: Eyewitnesses flag crowd management lapses at Chorbagan Durga Puja, police initiate probe
Kolkata Police

New Delhi: Kolkata Police have initiated an investigation into whether lapses in crowd management, confusion over entry and exit routes, and heavy rain contributed to the stampede at Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal that left 19 people dead on Saturday evening. As per several eyewitnesses, the announcements about entry, exit, and crowd movement were improper, leaving visitors confused during the rush hours.

Locals also claimed that police deployment at the pandal was inadequate, alleging that personnel were mainly stationed near the VIP entrance. “I have not seen adequate police presence this year. This resulted in the mismanagement,” Sanghamitra Bhowmik, a resident of the Chorbagan area, said.

Read more: Kolkata Stampede: Death toll rises to 19 in Chorbagan incident; Police detain 12, including organisers

Locals also alleged that there was little administrative assistance in taking the injured to hospitals.

“There must be some lapses, but these should be probed. Whether lapses were on the part of the organisers or they had flouted the rules to erect the pandal will be checked,” the police officer told PTI.

The police are examining the circumstances that led to the incident, crowd control measures, arrangements at the venue and the response of the authorities during the emergency, he said.

“Eyewitness accounts and other evidence will be examined as part of the investigation,” he added.

Forensic Team Reaches Chorbagan Puja Pandal Area

A forensic team reached the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal area late at night and started collecting pieces of evidence from the spot, a senior police officer said. Kolkata Police officers are also talking to the organisers of the Chorbagan Durga Puja and have sought the list of security guards and those employed to manage the crowd there, he said.

“We will also talk to the policemen who were posted there. Our officers are talking to the puja organisers. We are preparing the list of people and examining the CCTV footage to find out their respective roles during the time of the mishap,” he added.

CM Suvendu Adhikari Visited Hospital

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited the hospital where the injured are undergoing treatment.

“Many pandals are dimly lit in the name of theme puja,” he said, urging the organisers to follow the advice of the authorities.

A large number of Durga puja organisers in Kolkata and other places in the state compete with each other in making their pandals more attractive by setting up theme-based creations.

According to the family members of two of the deceased, the blowing of whistles by private security guards at the pandal area led to a rush among the people there, the chief minister said.

Police Commissioner Visits Hospital:

Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nanda also visited the hospital where the injured are undergoing treatment. According to sources at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, the injured were admitted to the emergency for treatment, while 11 patients were shifted to SSKM Hospital.

A source at the medical college said the 13 women and a child were among the deceased.

The West Bengal government has set up a toll-free helpline, 18003455678, for people seeking information about those affected by the incident.

(With PTI Inputs)

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, covering major developments across national politics, edu ... Read More

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