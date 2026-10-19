Kolkata stampede tragedy: Bengal fire services department issues notices to 3 Kolkata Durga Puja committees over safety lapses

West Bengal Fire Services issued notices to Chetla Agrani, Tridhara Sammilani and Ballygunge Cultural over safety lapses following the Chorbagan stampede.

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A crowd of people gather at Tridhara Okalbodhon puja pandal during Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata (PTI)

Kolkata stampede tragedy: In the aftermath of the devastating Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal stampede in North Kolkata that resulted in 19 deaths and left dozens injured, the West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Department has intensified regulatory enforcement across the state capital. On Monday, October 19, 2026, officials confirmed that show-cause safety notices were formally served to three high-profile South Kolkata puja organizers, Chetla Agrani, Ballygunge Cultural Association, and Tridhara Sammilani after a special audit team uncovered notable deficiencies in fire preparedness and crowd management setups.

Fire services authorities in action after Kolkata stampede tragedy

The fire services authorities on Sunday directed the immediate removal of unauthorised temporary commercial structures and hazardous stalls set up near the pandals, citing serious fire safety concerns, particularly the presence of LPG cylinders near structures made of highly inflammable materials.

During inspections, officials also stressed the need for adequate lighting and ventilation inside pandals to prevent dark spots, ensure visibility and facilitate crowd management. The authorities also called for installation of adequate fans and air-conditioning units inside pandals to improve ventilation and prevent overcrowding and suffocating conditions.

Debashis Kumar, senior functionary of Tridhara Sammilani told PTI Monday, “We got the NOC from the department before going ahead with the inauguration.”

“No highly inflammable material was used and there was proper lighting from the entrance and along the pathway. We told the team that all fire safety measures concerning crowd control are being used and sent them a compliance report,” he said.

Movement and management of thousands of visitors coordinated

He added that the movement and management of thousands of visitors were being coordinated with Kolkata Police, civil defence authorities and the civic body. Ballygunge Cultural Association was asked to improve lighting inside its pandal and ensure that commercial activities did not obstruct entry and exit routes, the official said.

A senior functionary of the puja committee said, “We are implementing all standard procedures with regard to safety precautions and facilitating the smooth passage of thousands of visitors. We have improved lighting and ensured that the entry of revellers is not blocked or hindered on the way to the pandal, starting from the side of Rasbehari Avenue and Triangular Park.”

The inspections followed a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday, where 19 people were killed and several others injured, prompting the state government to intensify scrutiny of crowd management and safety arrangements at major puja venues.