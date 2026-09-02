Kolkata Yellow alert: Met dept issues alert for residents as heavy rains lash South Bengal

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Kolkata and South Bengal, predicting light to moderate rain and gusty winds up to 40 km/h.

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Kolkata rain- File image (IANS)

Kolkata: In a matter of alert for the residents of Kolkata and South West Bengal, Kolkata and several districts in south Bengal are likely to receive more rain over the next two days following consecutive days of heavy downpours triggered by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. As per the prediction issued by Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Kolkata, scattered light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in other parts of West Bengal until September 8 are possible. Here are all the details you need to know about the yellow alert issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Kolkata for Kolkata.

South Bengal & Kolkata

Wednesday: All southern districts, including Kolkata, are under a yellow warning for light to moderate rain, with some areas facing moderate to heavy downpours. Winds are projected to reach 30–40 km/h. Heavy rain is specifically warned for Purulia, West Burdwan and Birbhum.

Thursday Onward: Conditions will ease slightly from Thursday, though scattered showers will persist across the region through September 8.

North Bengal

Weather across the north will remain unsettled over the coming days, with widespread heavy rain expected.

Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar are set for three straight days of heavy rainfall, with Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar at risk for extremely heavy downpours on Thursday.

Heavy rain causes waterlogging and disruption in several areas

The continuing rain has already caused waterlogging and disruption in several areas. In Birbhum district, several wards of Bolpur were submerged following persistent overnight rainfall. Water accumulated on roads and in low-lying areas, affecting movement and daily life, a report by IANS news agency said.

The situation at Gitanjali Theatre in Bolpur was particularly difficult, with water reportedly reaching knee-deep levels on the premises. Residents and visitors faced considerable inconvenience as water also entered the premises of several institutions and houses.

Waterlogging on roads further affected local transportation. Kolkata witnessed heavy rain from Wednesday morning, leaving several streets waterlogged. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The maximum temperature in Kolkata and adjoining areas on Tuesday was 28.02 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies)