Kolkata: After the recent controversy around the religion of a delivery executive of food-aggregator Zomato, the riders in Kolkata went on an indefinite strike against delivering beef and pork.

The food delivery executives apparently don’t want to deliver beef and pork in order to maintain communal harmony.

“The company is not listening to our demands & forcing us to deliver beef and pork against our will. We have been on strike for a week now,” said the delivery executives who are on an indefinite in Howrah.

West Bengal: Zomato food delivery executives in Howrah are on an indefinite strike protesting against delivering beef and pork pic.twitter.com/tPVLIQc2SZ — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019

Minister for Irrigation in the Government of West Bengal Rajib Banerjee took cognizance of the issue and said that the organisation should not force any person to go against their religion.

“The organisation should not force any person to go against their religion. It is wrong. Now that I have received information in this regard, I will look into it the matter,” said Banerjee.

Last week, Zomato saw an increase in its fanbase after it stood for its employees and declined customer’s request for a non-Hindu rider.