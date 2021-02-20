New Delhi: After establishing business in almost all sectors, Reliance Industries is planning to build world’s biggest zoo in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, the family’s home state. As per updates from the oil-to-data conglomerate, the zoo will house close to 100 different species of animals, birds, and reptiles not just native to India, but from across the world. Also Read - Sebi Imposes Fine on Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani And Two Other Entities For Alleged Manipulative Trades in RPL

As per reports, the pet project of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani, will come up on the 280 acres of land close to the company's refinery project at Moti Khavdi near Jamnagar.

Moreover, the animal venture which will also include a rescue centre to support the local government, is scheduled to open in 2023.

Will be called AS ‘Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom’, the zoo will have birds and animals from across the world in sections named Frog House, Dragon’s Land, an Insectarium, Land of Rodent, Aquatic Kingdom, Forest of India, Marshes of West Coast, Indian Desert and Exotic Island.

The African lion, cheetah, jaguar, Indian wolf, Asiatic lion, pygmy hippo, orangutan, lemur, fishing cat, sloth bear, Bengal tiger, Malayan tapir, gorilla, zebra, giraffe, African elephant and Komodo dragon are also expected to be the part of the zoo.