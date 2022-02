Mumbai: Good News for passengers travelling by train! The Konkan Railway has announced two special trains in coordination with Central Railway to clear extra rush of passengers during the upcoming Holi and Aanganewadu festival. The special trains will run between Lokmanya Tilak (T) – Sawantwadi Road Lokmanya Tilak on a weekly basis while two trains Dadar – Sawantwadi Road – Dadar will run daily. All interested passengers must note that the bookings for the mentioned trains will open from February 5. The tickets will be available at all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Counters and IRCTC Website.Also Read - Over 450 Trains to be Cancelled This Week Due to Central Railway's 72-hr Mega Block. Check Details Here

Train no. 01161/01162 Lokmanya Tilak (T) – Sawantwadi Road Lokmanya Tilak (T) (Weekly) Special:

Train No. 01161 Lokmanya Tilak (T) Sawantwadi Road (Weekly) Special will leave from Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 23.45 PM on February 232022 (Wednesday). The train will reach Sawantwadi Road at 10 AM on the next day.

Train No. 01162 Sawantwadi Road Lokmanya Tilak (T) (Weekly) Special will leave from Sawantwadi Road at 11 AM on 24th February 2022 (Thursday). The train will reach Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 23:05 PM on the same day.

Train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, and Kudal stations.

Total 23 Coaches: First AC – 01 Coach, 2 Tier AC-01 Coach, 3 Tier AC – 05 Coaches, Sleeper – 11 Coaches, Second Seating – 03 Coaches, SLR-02.

Train no. 01163/01164 Dadar – Sawantwadi Road – Dadar (Daily) Special:

Train No. 01163 Dadar – Sawantwadi Road (Daily) Special will leave from Dadar at 12.10 PM from March 16 to 19, 2022. The train will reach Sawantwadi Road at 23.20 PM on the same day.

Train No. 01164 Sawantwadi Road – Dadar (Daily) Special will leave from Sawantwadi Road at 23:50 PM from March 16-19 2022. The train will reach Dadar at 11:10 AM on the next day.

The train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg and Kudal stations.

Composition

Total 17 Coaches: 2 Tier AC-01 Coach, 3 Tier AC-2 Coaches, Sleeper – 7 Coaches, Second Seating – 5 Coaches, SLR -2.