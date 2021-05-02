Kerala Assembly Election 2021: The vote counting for Konni Vidhan Sabha seat in Kerala will begin at 8 AM. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 AM, the final results will be out in the evening. Konni went to the polls on April 6. Also Read - Kerala Election Result 2021 LIVE STREAMING: When And Where to Watch Counting of Votes

All About Konni seat: Konni seat is a part of the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency, which lies in Kerala’s Travancore region. The seat is one of the most important seat in the 140-member Kerala assembly. The Konni seat is currently represented by INC leader Adoor Prakash. The INC leader had won the 2016 elections, beating CPI (M)’s Adv. R. Sanal Kumar by 20,748 votes.

KEY CANDIDATES THIS YEAR: K. U. Jenish Kumar of CPI(M), Robin Peter of CONG, K. Surendran of BJP

