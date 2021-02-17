New Delhi: Indian-made Twitter competitor ‘Koo’ has been experiencing a surge of users switching from the US microblogging site that clashed with the government last month over its response to Republic Day violence and other political issues. According to a Bloomberg report, Koo has gained more than 901,000 users within a week from February 6 to February 11. Koo’s mobile insights strategist Stephanie Chan said that the app had about 2.6 million users till last year. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Pays Heart-wrenching Tribute To His Kesari Co-star Sandeep Nahar, Says 'Life's Unpredictable'

What is Koo? Also Read - 'Shame on You': Outrage on Twitter After Rihanna Poses Topless Wearing Lord Ganesha Necklace

Koo, the Twitter alternative, which lets users tweet-like posts in not just English, but seven different Indian languages, won the Aatmanirbhar App Challenge organised by the Indian government in August 2020. Many politicians and celebrities switched over to Koo after Twitter got into a tussle with the government over blocking of certain content that the Centre said instigated or perpetrated violence. Also Read - Happy Slap Day 2021: Singles Celebrate Beginning of The 'Unromantic Week' With Memes & Messages

How did it grow?

Within a month’s time, Koo received a 20-fold explosion, said the Bloomberg report, overwhelming servers and engineers on a team at the parent firm Bombinate Technologies Pvt Ltd.

In an interview to News18 last week, Koo founder Mayank Bidawatka said that Koo has now crossed gross downloads of 3 million, and added that he naturally expects the growth pace of his app to continue at a steeper, more exponential pace in the next few months.

Bidawatka added that in the coming time, the Koo app will likely undergo a few changes as it matures into a more engaged ecosystem.

Twitter vs Government: What is it about?

Twitter found itself in a fierce tangle with Indian authorities, who want it to take down more than 1,100 accounts and posts that the government argues are spreading misinformation about the farmers’ protests against new agricultural laws. The Centre had expressed “strong displeasure” on Twitter’s action regarding the alleged spread of “inflammatory content” and misinformation on the farmer protests.

Many of the accounts are allegedly backed by Pakistan or are operated by supporters of a separatist Sikh movement.