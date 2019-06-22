Jaipur: A 12-year-old boy accidentally choked himself to death allegedly in an attempt to shoot and upload a video on video sharing mobile app Tik Tok, news agency ANI reported. The incident took place in Rajasthan’s Kota city.

According to police, the boy might have killed himself by chance while trying to shoot the video.

In an earlier incident which took place on April 14, a youth was allegedly shot dead by his friend when they posed with a pistol to film a video on Tik Tok. The incident occurred when the deceased, Salman, went for a drive to India Gate in a Hyundai Creta car along with his friends Sohail and Amir.

When they reached the Ranjit Singh flyover near Barakhamba Road on their way back, Sohail, seated next to Salman who was driving the car, pulled out a country-made pistol.

“Sohail aimed the pistol at Salman for making a Tik Tok video, but the pistol went off shooting Salman on his left cheek,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Madhur Verma said.

“Amir and Sohail panicked after the incident and drove the car to a relative’s place in Daryaganj, where Sohail changed his bloodstained clothes. With the help of the relative, they took Salman to the nearby LNJP Hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” the DCP said.