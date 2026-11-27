Kota: 22-year-old NEET aspirant dies after allegedly falling from hostel’s fourth floor; Police rule out suicide

A 22-year-old NEET aspirant died after allegedly falling from the fourth floor of a hostel in Rajasthan's Kota. The student, identified as Aman Meena, had been preparing for the medical entrance examination for nearly two years.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/kota-22-year-old-neet-aspirant-aman-meena-dies-after-allegedly-falling-from-hostels-fourth-floor-police-rule-out-suicide-8548474/ Copy

Kota: 22-year-old NEET aspirant dies after allegedly falling from hostel's fourth floor; Police rule out suicide (Image: File)

A 22-year-old student preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) died after allegedly falling from the fourth floor of a hostel in Rajasthan’s Kota on Friday morning, police said. The deceased was identified as Aman Meena, a resident of the Itawa area in Kota district. He had been preparing for the medical entrance examination in Kota for nearly two years.

According to preliminary information, Meena had gone to meet some friends at a hostel in the area early on Friday. The hostel falls under the jurisdiction of the Jawahar Nagar police station. Police said Meena allegedly fell from the building’s fourth floor and suffered serious injuries. He was immediately taken to New Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Ramsagar, a police official, told reporters that the circumstances leading to the fall were still being investigated.

Police yet to establish cause of death

Police have not ruled out the possibility of suicide. However, no suicide note was found on Meena, officials said. Investigators are also trying to establish where he had been living in Kota and whether he was attending online or offline coaching classes for NEET.

His cousin, Sonu, said Meena was a good student and had earlier stayed at the same hostel where the incident took place.

Further details are awaited as the police investigation continues.

Kota’s student safety concerns

The incident has once again brought attention to the safety and mental well-being of students preparing for competitive examinations in Kota, which is one of India’s major coaching hubs.

In recent months, the city has reported other cases involving the deaths of students preparing for entrance examinations. These incidents have raised concerns about student safety and the need for better support systems at coaching centres and hostels.

The government’s National Task Force for addressing students’ mental health concerns lists Tele-MANAS (14416) and Manodarpan (8448440632) as support services for students facing emotional distress or academic pressure.

Similar incidents

In October 2026, two students died in separate incidents in Kota within 24 hours. A 16-year-old JEE aspirant from Madhya Pradesh was found dead at his paying guest accommodation in Mahaveer Nagar-I. Police treated the case as suicide, although no suicide note was recovered.

In another incident, 19-year-old NEET aspirant Gautam Kumar from Bihar was found unconscious in his hostel bathroom and later died during treatment. His family alleged negligence by the hostel authorities, and police registered a case to investigate the circumstances.

Earlier, in August 2026, a 20-year-old NEET aspirant, Khooshbu Patel, from Madhya Pradesh was found dead at her rented apartment in Kota. She was preparing for her second NEET attempt.