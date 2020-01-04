Jaipur: Infant death toll in Kota’s JK Lon Hospital has mounted to 107, reported news agency ANI. A central government team has arrived at Kota’s JK Lon Hospital, to take cognisance of the matter.

Lok Sabha Speaker and MP from Kota, Om Birla, also met the family members of one of the infants who died at the Hospital.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit shah yesterday took potshots at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over infant deaths in his state. “Gehlot ji, instead of opposing this (Citizenship Amendment Act) first focus on the children who are dying in Kota everyday, show some concern, mothers are cursing you,” Shah had said while addressing a rally in Jodhpur.

Rajasthan: Lok Sabha Speaker and MP from Kota, Om Birla, meets the family members of one of the infants who died in JK Lon Hospital. Infant death toll in the hospital has risen to 107. #KotaChildDeaths pic.twitter.com/edBkqGtg6n — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2020

Hospital authorities, have, however, maintained that the number of deaths reported at the health facility in 2019 has witnessed a decline since 2014 when a total of 1,198 children died.

Earlier, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had served a show-cause notice to the state government. “Pigs were found roaming inside the campus of the hospital,” its chairperson Priyank Kanoongo had said. A Rajasthan government committee ruled that the infants were given the right treatment.

On December 28, grieving for the recent child deaths at JK Lon Hospital, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that this year, the number is actually the lowest. “Every child death is unfortunate. But there have been 1,300 to 1,500 deaths in a year in the past. This year, the figure is 900. But why 900? Not one child should die. But there are many child deaths recorded every day in every hospital in the state and the country. It’s not new. Action is being taken,” the CM had asserted.