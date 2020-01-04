New Delhi: The rift in the higher echelons of Congress in Rajasthan come to fore on Saturday after Deputy CM Sachin Pilot joined the Opposition bandwagon in attacking CM Ashok Gehlot for the death of more than 100 infants in the state. Speaking to reporters over the issue, Pilot, said that it serves no purpose to blame the previous Vasundhara Raje-led government for the tragedy.

He asserted that government’s response to the incident could have been more ‘compassionate and sensitive’. “After being in power for 13 months I think it serves no purpose to blame the previous Govt’s misdeeds. Accountability should be fixed”, Rajasthan Congress president told reporters.

Notably, this is the first time that a Congress leader has slammed his own government in Rajasthan for the tragedy.

Rajasthan: Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot visits Kota's JK Lon Hospital, where over 100 newborns have died in a month. pic.twitter.com/FAqhFvFebe — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2020

“Itne sare bacchon ki maut hui hai. Jimmedari tay karni hogi. Vasundra ji ne kuch galat kiya to janta ne unhain hara diya. Magar ab toh hamari jimmedari banti hai (So many children have died. We have to fix responsibility. People voted out Vasundhra Raje for her wrongs. But now it’s our responsibility),” Pilot added.

Contradicting the Chief Minister, who had claimed that number of casualties is ‘low in comparison with earlier years’, Pilot said that it isn’t sufficient to say more deaths took place in past.

“Government figures say child casualties in JK Lon Hospital in Kota have reduced to 963 this year from 1260 in 2015 and 1193 in 2016 when the state was ruled by BJP. In 2018, 1005 children lost their lives here”, the Chief Minister had tweeted, responding to the tragedy.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Rajasthan government over the deaths. The commission has issued notice to the chief secretary of the state, seeking a detailed report within four weeks, including on the steps being taken to address the issue and to ensure that in future children do not die due to lack of infrastructure and health facilities at the hospitals.