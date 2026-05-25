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Kota records state-highest 45.6°C as intense heat wave conditions continue to grip Rajasthan

Kota records state-highest 45.6°C as intense heat wave conditions continue to grip Rajasthan

While Kota recorded the maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius, Chittorgarh and Sri Ganganagar recorded maximum temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius each.

(Representational image)

New Delhi: The entire northern India is suffering from a severe heat wave and very high temperatures, making life uncomfortable for people, birds, animals, and plants. Amidst this, a severe heat wave continues to grip large parts of Rajasthan, where, on Monday, 25 May, the city of Kota scorched at 45.6 degrees Celsius, and was recorded as the hottest place in the state, according to the meteorological department.

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Apart from Kota, temperatures in some other cities of Rajasthan also hovered around the 45-degree mark. While Kota recorded the maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius, Chittorgarh and Sri Ganganagar recorded maximum temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius each, while Pilani registered 44.5 degrees Celsius.

In Alwar, the mercury settled at 44.4 degrees Celsius, 44.3 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, and 44.2 degrees Celsius in Bikaner. Talking about Churu, it recorded 43.8 degrees Celsius, while the state capital Jaipur registered a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius.

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The maximum temperature settled at 43 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara and 42.8 degrees Celsius in Barmer. The intense heat kept roads and markets relatively deserted during peak afternoon hours and residents preferred to remain indoors.

The Met department official said that dry and hot conditions are likely to persist in several parts of the state over the next few days. The weather office warned of severe heatwave conditions in parts of the state this week, with dry weather for the next two to three days.

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In parts of western Rajasthan, maximum temperatures are likely to soar to 46-47 degrees Celsius on May 26 and 27, while isolated areas could witness severe heatwave conditions.

The Meteorological Centre said a fresh western disturbance may bring strong thunderstorms and rain activity in some parts of the state from May 28-29. Wind speeds are expected to reach speeds of 50-60 kmph and temperatures may fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius.

The thunderstorm and rain activity may continue during the first week of June as well, it said.

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