New Delhi: The row over bringing back students stranded in Rajasthan's Kota, which houses a number of engineering and medical coaching institutes, took a new turn on Monday after Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi, conveying his 'strong objections' to this effect.

In his conversation with PM Modi, the Jharkhand CM spoke about 'one nation, two sets of rules' in context of the Centre, on the one hand, asking states to enforce the lockdown, but itself, on the other hand, allowing some states to bring back their students from Kota.

Notably, while Uttar Pradesh has already brought back its students, five more state governments-Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Assam-received clearance from the Centre to bring back students from their respective states stuck in the Rajasthan town.

The Jharkhand CM also questioned his UP counterpart Yogi Adityanath over his government’s move, saying that this has led to similar demands being raised in Jharkhand as well.

“We are getting frantic calls from parents, who are asking why we are not making similar arrangements,” he told reporters.

He is the second Chief Minister after his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar to have voiced his opinion against bringing back. Questioning the UP government’s move, Nitish had said that doing so will be an ‘injustice to the purpose of the lockdown,’ which was announced to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The UP government’s move had come after students started a campaign on social media, urging their respective state governments that they be brought back from Kota.