New Delhi: Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday criticised his former boss and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a day after the latter slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for sending buses to bring back its students stuck in the country’s educational hub in Kota, Rajasthan. Also Read - 'What if we Don't Get Desired Result Even After May 3,' Prashant Kishor's Question on Lockdown Extension

In a tweet in Hindi, the former JD(U) vice-president said, “While people from Bihar are stranded across the country, Nitish Kumar is busy giving lectures on obeying the lockdown.” Also Read - 'Nitish Must Quit,' Says Prashant Kishor as he Tweets Video of Workers Locked up in Bihar

“State governments too are making efforts at their level but Nitish ji hasn’t event discussed this matter with them. He did not discuss this in the meeting with PM Modi as well,” he added. Also Read - 'For All Our Optimism...': Prashant Kishor Calls For Better Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Notably, after the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government sent over 250 buses from Agra and Jhansi to bring back nearly 8,000 students from Kota, Nitish Kumar had slammed the move, saying that ‘it will defeat the purpose of the lockdown.

The Bihar CM, however, has also previously objected to the proposal by several governments that arrangements be made to take back migrant workers, who are stranded in different parts of the country due to the lockdown, to their home states, saying that there is a possibility of them bringing coronavirus with them to their home states and transmitting it, thus rendering the lockdown ‘useless.’

The UP government’s move came after students stuck in Kota began a #SendUsBackHome campaign on Twitter. Thus far, there have been over 90 confirmed coronavirus cases in the town.

Bihar, on the other hand, has recorded 83 positive cases of COVID-19, of which 83 are active cases and two deaths.