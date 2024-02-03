ALARMING: Engineering Student From UP Kills Self In Kota Hostel Room, Third Incident This Year

Kota: Tragedy struck the coaching hub of Kota once again as a BTech final-year student from UP’s Gonda was found dead in a PG accommodation. This incident marks the third such death in less than a fortnight. The student, hailing from Veerpur village, was pursuing his studies at SRM Institute of Science & Technology in Chennai. Reportedly, he had been attending online classes from Kota.

According to a TOI report, the police were alerted about the student’s demise in the PG room at Vigyan Nagar around 8 pm on Thursday. The absence of a suicide note and the presence of earphones and a mobile phone in his trouser pocket indicate that he may have been in conversation with someone before his untimely death.

The deceased had arrived in Kota in 2016 with the aim of preparing for engineering entrance exams. Over the course of three years, he had enrolled in multiple coaching institutes before securing admission to SRM Chennai. The choice to remain in Kota despite gaining admission to a prestigious institute raises several questions. It is yet to be determined why he continued to stay in Kota instead of relocating to Chennai.

The series of suicides in Kota has raised concerns about the mental health and well-being of students pursuing competitive exams. The pressure to perform and excel in these exams can take a toll on young minds, leading to extreme outcomes. The authorities must take immediate steps to address the issue and provide necessary support to students.

The family of the deceased received his body on Friday. Though there is no complaint about potential foul play, police have started an investigation, according to the TOI report.

Last Monday, an 18-year-old JEE Mains aspirant was found dead in her Kota home on the eve of the test. The girl, a resident of Kota’s Shiv Vihar Colony, scribbled a purported suicide note addressed to her parents, suggesting the pressure of preparing for the exam got to her.

On January 23, a 19-year-old NEET aspirant from UP’s Moradabad district died by suicide in his hostel room. He had been preparing for the exam at an institute in the city for over a year.

Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar said on Friday that parents were partly to blame for most student suicides. “Despite many children not having any interest in engineering or medical studies, they are being pressured to become engineers or doctors. In such situations, children take drastic steps,” he said while attending a presser in Jodhpur.

Mental issue disclaimer

(Conversations over suicides can be triggering. However, suicides can be avoided.)

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to .

