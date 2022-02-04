Dehradun: Falling under the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand, the Kotdwar Assembly Constituency is all set to witness an interesting contest when the state goes to polls on February 14. Earlier in the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly Election, the Kotdwar constituency seat was won by BJP’s Harak Singh Rawat, who recently defected to Congress after being expelled from the party. And, this Assembly Election, the BJP has fielded former chief minister Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri’s daughter Ritu Khanduri Bhushan from the prestigious Kotdwar seat who is all prepared to avenge the defeat of her father from the constituency.Also Read - Hathras: Is BJP On Strong Ground To Retain Power In UP's Most Discussed Seat Amid 'Missing' BSP?

In the 2012 Assembly election, the former CM had lost the Kotdwar seat to Congress’ Surendra Singh Negi. Congress nominee Surendra Singh Negi had registered a victory over Khanduri in Kotdwar in 2012 defeating him by 4,623 votes. Negi had garnered 31,797 votes while Khanduri had got 27,194 votes. Also Read - Ex-Babus or Netas ---Who Have An Edge in Bureaucrats' Choice Phagwara?

Key Candidates from Kotdwar Assembly Constituency

BJP’s Ritu Khanduri Bhushan

AAP’s Arvind Verma

Congress’ Surendra Singh Negi

BJP’s Ritu Khanduri promises to make Kotdwar a district if elected

BJP candidate for Kotdwar and the sitting MLA from Yamkeshwar Ritu Bhushan Khanduri has promised to make Kotdwar a district if she is elected from the seat. At present, Kotdwar is a part of the Pauri district. Addressing the media, Khanduri said converting Kotdwar into a smart city, taking flood control measures and opening coaching centres for people aspiring to join the armed forces will be among her priorities if she is elected. She also said that she will open a women’s police station in Kotdwar to rein in crime against women. Also Read - Saharanpur: BJP, Congress or SP --- Who Will Win Fierce Triangular Battle? Key Facts

Bhushan made her political debut in 2017 by winning from Yamkeshwar seat. Congress candidate Surendra Singh Negi, a former MLA from Kotdwar and a minister in the Harish Rawat government, had lost the seat in the last assembly polls. While Negi has already won the Kotdwar seat once and has an edge over Bhushan in terms of experience, the latter is a fresh face, and being the daughter of a BJP veteran can work in her favor.

Previous Election Results of Kotdwar Year Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin 2017 Dr. Harak Singh Rawat BJP Winner 39,859 56.07% 11,318 Surendra Singh Negi INC Runner Up 28,541 40.15% 2012 Surendra Singh Negi INC Winner 31,797 51% 4,623 Maj Gen (retd) Bhuwanchandra Khanduri Avsm BJP Runner Up 27,174 44% 2007 Govind Lal BJP Winner 11,695 32% -14,308 Bhupal Ram Tamta INC Runner Up 8,562 23% 2002 Govind Lal BJP Winner 10,647 37% 1,798 Prem Lal Bharti INC Runner Up 8,849 30%

Stay tuned with India.com for all the updates about the Lalkuan Vidhan Sabha (MLA) Constituency. Click Here to go to India.com’s special Election page and read more about poll campaigns to election results, winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details.