Kotdwar Election Result LIVE: Falling under the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand, the Kotdwar Assembly Constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022, along with 69 other assembly constituencies during the single-phase voting for the Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022. The counting of votes for the Kotdwar Assembly constituency will begin at 8 AM and a final picture is expected to be clear by noon. Earlier in the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly Election, the Kotdwar constituency seat was won by BJP's Harak Singh Rawat, who recently defected to Congress after being expelled from the party. And, this Assembly Election, the BJP has fielded former chief minister Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri's daughter Ritu Khanduri Bhushan from the prestigious Kotdwar seat who is all prepared to avenge the defeat of her father from the constituency. The other key candidates from the Kotdwar assembly seat are —AAP's Arvind Verma and Congress' Surendra Singh Negi.

Follow our updates for the latest trends and round-wise updates from the counting center in Kotdwar Also Read - Pratapnagar Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM