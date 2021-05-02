Kerala Assembly Election 2021: The vote counting for the Kottayam Vidhan Sabha seat in Kerala will begin at 8 AM. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 AM, the final results will be out in the evening. Kottayam went to the polls on April 6. Also Read - Kerala Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Will CM Pinarayi Vijayan Return to Power? Watch Vote Counting, Seat-wise Results

All About Kottayam seat: Kottayam comes under the Kottayam district in Kerala. In 2016, INC’s Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan bagged this seat by defeating Adv. Reji Sakhariya of CPM by a margin of 33,632 votes. In the 2011 Kerala assembly elections, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan of INC came to power, defeating V.N.Vasavan of CPM by a narrow margin of 711 votes. In 2016, the Kottayam assembly constituency had 1,63,783 registered electors, of which 79,190 were males and 84,593 females.

KEY CANDIDATES THIS YEAR: K. Anilkumar of CPI(M), Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan of CONG, Minerva Mohan of BJP

