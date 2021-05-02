Kerala Assembly Election 2021: The vote counting for the Kovalam Vidhan Sabha seat in Kerala will begin at 8 AM. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 AM, the final results will be out in the evening. Kovalam went to the polls on April 6. Also Read - Kerala Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Will CM Pinarayi Vijayan Return to Power? Watch Vote Counting, Seat-wise Results

All About Kovalam seat: Kovalam comes under the Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala. In 2016, INC’s Adv.M.Vincent bagged this seat defeating Jameela Prakasam of JDS by a margin of 2,615 votes. In the 2011 Kerala assembly elections, JDS’ Jameela Prakasam came to power, who had defeated Adv. George Mercier of Congress by a margin of 7,205 votes. In 2016, Kovalam assembly constituency had 2,06,613 electors, of which 1,00,696 were males and 1,05,917 females.



KEY CANDIDATES THIS YEAR: Neelalohithadasan Nadar of JD(S), M. Vincent of CONG, Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan of KKC

