New Delhi: All those who were involved in rescue operations at Kozhikode Airport should go into self-quarantine, said KK Shailaja, Kerala Health Minister. She asserted that the state government will conduct COVID-19 tests of all the rescuers. Also Read - Kerala Crash: Dubai-Kozhikode Aircraft Was at Full Speed While Landing at Karipur Airport, Says DGCA

Earlier on Friday, an Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people onboard (174 passengers, 10 infants, 2 pilots and four cabin crew) overshot the runway at Kozhikode airport and went down 35 feet into a slope before breaking up into two pieces. A total of 19 people have lost their lives in the mishap. Also Read - Air India Express Crash: Death Toll Rises to 18; Civil Aviation Minister to Visit Kozhikode Airport

Also Read - Kozhikode Plane Crash: Air India Express Changes Its Colour on Social Media to Mourn The Mishap

All those who were involved in rescue operations at Kozhikode Airport should go into self-quarantine. State Government to conduct #COVID19 tests of all: KK Shailaja, Kerala Health Minister (file pic) pic.twitter.com/Lldp3G7xwd — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the flight continued running to the end of the runway amid heavy rain and “fell down in the valley and broke down in two pieces”.

A spokesperson for the Air India Express said that help centres are being set up at Sharjah and Dubai for affected people. “We regret that there has been an incident regarding our aircraft VT GHK, operating IX 1344,” he spokesperson added.