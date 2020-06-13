New Delhi: The terminal manager at the Kozhikode International Airport has tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday, triggering fear and speculations that the airport might have to shut operations for some time owing to severe staff crunch as a number of airport staff, including the Airport director, have been quarantines. They came into contact with the terminal manager whose test results came today. Also Read - Air India International Flights: Additional Flights to USA Announced, Booking Begins on June 13, 6 PM | Details Here

At least 35 airport officials have been sent to quarantine, reports claimed. The terminal manager was tested on June 7 and the results came today, but he has been coming to the work for the last six days.

Kozhikode International Airport is a major international connection hub. Several Vande Bharat flights are arriving at this airport. In this condition, if the airport has to shut operations — even partially — it will disrupt the present international and domestic flight schedules.