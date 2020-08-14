New Delhi: A total of 22 officials who were involved in rescue operations at Kozhikode Airport following the plane crash in Kerala last week have tested positive for coronavirus. Also Read - Kozhikode Plane Crash: Five-member Panel to Probe Accident, Will Submit Report in 5 Months

Reports have said that District Collector K.Gopalakrishnan, his deputy and 21 other of his staff in the collectorate turned COVID-19 positive on Friday. Notably, they have been under observation for the highly contagious disease since the rescue operations were completed last Friday.

Speaking to a portal, Malappuram medical officer said that the top officials were quarantined after the rescue operations ended. "Most of them were on location", he added.

On August 7, an Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people onboard (174 passengers, 10 infants, 2 pilots and four cabin crew) overshot the runway at Kozhikode airport and went down 35 feet into a slope before breaking up into two pieces.

18 people including both the pilots lost their lives in the tragic incident and more than 150 were injured.