New Delhi: The Air India Express said on Wednesday that 85 passengers injured in the plane crash in Kozhikode have been discharged from hospitals after “obtaining complete fitness”. As far as the investigation is concerned, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) chief Aurobindo Handa has said that evidence is being collected for carrying out a formal probe into the Air India Express plane crash and it was too premature to make an initial assessment of the incident. Also Read - Kozhikode Plane Crash: Condition of 14 Passengers Critical, Air India Express Says Will Take Time to Complete Probe | Top Developments

The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rain on Friday night, fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two, killing 18 people, including the pilots. Also Read - Kozhikode Plane Crash: Vande Bharat Mission Will Continue With Same Undaunted Spirit, Says Hardeep Puri

On the initial assessment about the crash, Handa said the investigation is being carried out as per the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017 and ICAO Annex 13. Also Read - Kerala Flight Tragedy: DGCA Says it Suggested Runway Expansion Long Ago, State Could Not Acquire Land

“As the objective of the investigation is the prevention of accidents and incidents, a thorough and in-depth investigation into all contributory factors would be carried out. It is too premature to make an initial assessment of the crash,” he told PTI in an e-mail interview.

“Initial collection of evidence is in progress for carrying out a formal investigation into the causes of the accident to Air India Express B- 737 aircraft VT-AXH,” Handa said while replying to a query on when the initial report is expected to be submitted to the government.

On whether there is a possibility that the first officer could have taken control of the plane and any indications of pilots’ or air traffic controllers’ (ATC) failure, Handa said, “It is a part of the investigation and any comments made at this stage would be inappropriate and irresponsible”.

In 2010, an Air India Express aircraft overshot the runway at Mangalore airport, fell into a gorge, caught fire and 158 people lost their lives in the accident. The Court of Inquiry into the Mangalore accident, that happened on May 22, 2010, had said the direct cause was the captain’s failure to discontinue the unstabilised approach of the plane.

(With PTI Inputs)