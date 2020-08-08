New Delhi: A day after 18 people were killed as Air India Express plane skidded off the runway while landing at Kerala’s Kozhikode, the airline changed its colour from red to black on social media platforms,mourning the tragedy and the loss of two of its pilots. Also Read - Air India Express Crash: 'Death Toll Rises to 18, 127 Still in Hospital', Says Aviation Minister Puri | LIVE Updates

Notably, the plane, part of the Vande Bharat Mission, with more than 190 on board skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into a 35-feet deep valley, leaving 18 people dead, including both pilots. Also Read - Captain Sathe, ex-IAF Pilot, Who Died in Tragic Kozhikode Plane Crash

Two special relief flights have been arranged from Delhi and one from Mumbai for rendering humanitarian assistance to all the passengers and the family members. Air India Express informed that AAIB, DGCA and Flight Safety Departments have reached to investigate the incident. Also Read - Air India Express Plane Crash: List of Helplines Related to Kozhikode Accident

Meanwhile, the United States Department of State has condoled the loss of lives in the flight crash. It also a speedy recovery to those who sustained injuries in the mishap.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by the plane crash in Kerala. We grieve with the family and friends of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured”, said United States Department of State.