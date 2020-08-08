Air India Plane Crash 2020: ‘Back to home’, was the last Facebook update of Sharafu Pilassery, 35, who lost his life after the Air India Express flight skidded off runway on Friday. Accompanied by his wife and child, Pilassery was on his way back to Kerala from Dubai. Also Read - Air India Plane Crash 2020: Who Witnessed The Mishap First? What Exactly Happened When Flight No IX-334 Skidded Off Runway

The trio had boarded the flight number IX-334 hoping they would be home soon, but destiny has something else in the store.

Pilassery, a native of Kerala's Kunnamangalam had been residing in Dubai with his wife Ameena Sherin and daughter Isa Fathima. They were flying back to India on the Vande Bharat repatriation flight for a medical emergency.

Hours before the dreadful crash, Pilassery posted picture on Facebook, along with a doting wife and small child, donning protective face shields and masks. ‘Back to home’ , he wrote above the picture.

While Pilassery lost his life at the Baby Memorial Hospital yesterday, his wife Ameena is said to be stable. Officials have said that their daughter Fathima is battling for life at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.