New Delhi: Two days after the tragic plane crash at Karipur airport in which 18 people lost their lives, Malappuram District administration on Sunday said that the condition of at least 14 passengers of the ill-fated Air India Express flight remains critical.

Talking to news agency PTI, Malappuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan said that 49 people so far have been discharged from various hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode, but the condition of 14 people remains critical. However, the remaining 109 people are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the state.

In the tragic incident, 18 people, including the pilot and the co-pilot, lost their lives when the Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people onboard overshot the tabletop runway at the airport during landing in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two portions on Friday night.

The mortal remains of 16 passengers, who lost their lives in the plane crash, have been handed over to their families. Moreover, the bodies of the pilot and co-pilot of the AIE flight have also been handed over to their families.

Statement from Air India Express

On the other hand, Air India Express on Sunday issued a statement and said that the authorities are doing the investigation of the accident but it will take some time to complete.

The airline said that the mortal remains of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar were cremated with attendance from all family members as well as with the officials of Air India and Air India Express present to mark respect to the departed soul at Mathura, his hometown.

In the statement, the airline said that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has initiated an investigation with the support of Flight Safety Officials and it will take some time before it is completed.

Demand from Congress

Meanwhile, the Congress in the Lok Sabha on Sunday demanded that Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to explain to the country the reasons for the Dubai-Kozhikode plane crash, and said anyone found responsible for the accident should be punished.

Issuing a video message from New Delhi, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the department should form a high-powered committee to probe the plane crash.

“The committee must find out what led to the tragedy and punishment should be meted out to anyone found responsible. The minister should explain to the people of India what caused the accident and responsibility should be fixed,” Choudhury said.