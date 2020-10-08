New Delhi: In August this year, an Air India Express flight from Dubai to Kozhikode in Kerala suffered one of the worst aviation disasters in Indian history killing 21 people on board, including both the pilots and leaving many others severely injured. As an interim compensation, families of all 190 people onboard have been paid by the airline’s insurance company, Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal said on Thursday. Also Read - Maggots Found in Bedsores of Man Post Discharge from Kerala Hospital; Minister Orders Probe

"21 passengers, including two pilots, died. Almost everybody discharged from hospital, 2 still receiving some treatment; 1 undergoing physiotherapy and another undergoing plastic surgery," Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal noted while briefing on the Kozhikode plane crash.

"The insurance agency has paid all the injured and families of the deceased. They've already been paid interim compensation. We've also received the first tranche of interim compensation for aircraft that we lost," he said.

Air India Express flight 1344 overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode International Airport late night on August 7. The flight was a part of the government’s Vande Bharat Mission launched in May to repatriate Indian citizens stuck abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the aviation ministry along with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on a plea seeking to install a fail-safe mechanism to prevent aircraft from overshooting tabletop runways at airports like Mangaluru and Kozhikode.

The plea sought that the aviation ministry install Engineered Material Arresting System (EMAS) that will help stop airplanes from overshooting runways as did in case of the Dubai-Kozhikode flight.