Kozhikode Plane Crash Latest News: Days after the Air India Express plane crash incident that killed over 18 people, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) on Thursday said that it has formed a 5-member team to probe the circumstances of the incident in Kerala's Kozhikode airport.

Issuing a statement, the AAIB said that the investigator-in-charge will complete its inquiry and submit the report within five months from the date of the issue of this order.

"Captain SS Chahar, a former designated examiner on B737NG (aircraft), will be the investigator-in-charge to inquire into the circumstances of the August 8 accident. He will be assisted by four other investigators," the AAIB said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Air India Express in a statement said that a total of 92 passengers injured in the plane crash in Kozhikode have been discharged from hospitals after obtaining complete fitness.

“Seven passengers were discharged from various hospitals in Kozhikode between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning,” the airline said.

The incident last happened on August 7 evening when the Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway while landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rains.

The narrow-body B737 plane fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into pieces, killing 18 people, including both pilots.

