New Delhi: A petition was Saturday filed in the Kerala High Court seeking immediate closure of Kozhikode International Airport where an Air India Express skidded off the runway last week, killing 18 passengers. The petitioner has also demanded an impartial open inquiry by a Court of inquiry headed by a retired judge, as opposed to a closed probe by Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. The plea also seeks a CBI investigation into the cause of the incident.

On April 13, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) formed a five-member panel to inquire into the circumstances of the plane crash.

In a statement, the board had said, "The investigator-in-charge will complete its inquiry and submit the report to AAIB, India, preferably within five months from the date of the issue of this order."

Captain S S Chahar, a former designated examiner on B737NG (aircraft), was appointed as the investigator-in-charge to inquire into the circumstances of the accident. The investigator-in-charge may take the assistance of other experts or agencies whenever required, the AAIB had said.

An Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rains on August 7 evening. The narrow-body B737 plane fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into pieces, killing 18 people, including both pilots.