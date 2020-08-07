Kozhikode: In a tragic accident, Air India Express flight IX-1344 bound from Dubai to Kerala skidded off while landing at the Kozhikode airport, crashed and split into two pieces. A total of 14 people have died so far, including the pilot, while 123 others have been injured in the incident. Also Read - Kerala: Chilling Videos Surface Online of Air India Express Flight Split in Two Pieces at Kozhikode Airport | WATCH

In its statement, Air India Express said that the rescue operations were underway.

"No fire reported at time of landing. As per initial reports, rescue ops on & passengers being taken to hospital for medical care," the statement read.

Expressing regret, the state-run airlines also stated that the accident may affect the current network, but India’s repatriation flights via the Vande Bharat Mission will continue.

“We regret that there has been an incident regarding our aircraft VT GHK, operating IX 1344 DXB CCJ. Due to crash landing of the flight, it may affect the network but Vande Bharat Mission continues,” it stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take stock of the incident. They communicated that state and central relief authorities have reached the spot and are providing all assistance to those affected.

Air India Express Sets Up Help Centres:

The Air India Express is setting up help centres in Dubai and Sharjah for families of those affected in the Kozhikode plane crash.

“Air India Express has also established helpline number in Sharjah at 00971 6 5970303. People can call them as well for updates,” it tweeted.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai has also reached out to the affected.

“Air India Express Flight No IX 1344 from Dubai to Calicut skidded off the runway. We will keep you updated as and when we receive further updates. Our helplines – 056 546 3903, 0543090572, 0543090572, 0543090575,” Dubai’s Consulate General of India tweeted.

This is the second tragic incident in a single day for Kerala, which was hit by a massive landslide at Rajamala, Idukki earlier this morning.