New Delhi: Two hours before the Air India Express flight which crash-landed at the Calicut airport on August 7, killing 18, an IndiGo plane landed on the same runway and faced the similar obstacles.

The IndiGo flight 6E7129 was coming from Bengaluru and was scheduled 1.45 hrs before the Air India Express plane, reports said. The IndiGo ATR, too, had attempted to land runway 28, initially, but then aborted the landing. The IndiGo aircraft then made its second attempt, this time on runway 10, just as Air India Express would later do. At the time of IndiGo flight's landing, the prevailing visibility in rain was between 1500m and 2000m, similar to what the Air India Express plane had.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) on Thursday said it has formed a five-member panel to inquire into the circumstances of a plane crash in Kerala's Kozhikode airport last week in which 18 people were killed.

In a statement, the board said, “The investigator-in-charge will complete its inquiry and submit the report to AAIB, India, preferably within five months from the date of the issue of this order.”

Captain S S Chahar, a former DGCA-designated examiner for pilots of B737NG aircraft, will be the investigator-in-charge to inquire into the circumstances of the August 7 accident.