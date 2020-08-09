Vande Bharat Mission Latest News: Two days after the tragic Kozhikode plane crash in which 18 people lost their lives, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said the Central government’s Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) will continue with the same undaunted spirit. Also Read - Kozhikode Plane Crash: Clear to Land, Air Traffic Control Said to Pilot. What Happened After That?

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said that the Vande Bharat Mission will continue to bring back stranded citizens from abroad. He also paid tribute to the 18 people who lost their lives in the air tragedy.

"The VBM will continue with the same undaunted spirit. We will continue to bring back our stranded citizens from wherever in the world they are. I join the people of the state and every Indian in paying tribute to the 18 people who lost their lives in this air tragedy," Puri said in a series of tweets.

The Union Minister also appreciated the efforts of locals in rescuing the victims immediately after the clash.

“I salute the spirit of solidarity and brotherhood shown by the people of Kozhikode who took great personal risks in providing immediate relief and help to the victims. This has helped in averting a greater tragedy,” he added.

He also went on to say, “What also speaks volumes for the undaunted spirit of the aviation professionals & people of Kerala that despite this accident operations from the airport recommenced with 2 @FlyWithIX flights landing yesterday morning.”

Earlier in the day, Air India Express said the mortal remains of the 16 passengers who lost their lives in the Kozhikode plane crash had been handed over to their families.

The mortal remains of pilot-in-command Deepak Vasanth Sathe have already been taken to the Cochin International Airport, from where it would be taken to Mumbai later in the day.

Moreover, the mortal remains of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar were cremated on Sunday with attendance from all family members as well as with the officials of Air India and Air India Express present to mark respect to the departed soul at Mathura, his hometown.

The development comes after the flight from Dubai with 190 people on board, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway on Friday night while landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rain, fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two, killing 18 people, including both pilots.