Kerala Assembly Election 2021: The vote counting for the Kozhikode South Vidhan Sabha seat in Kerala will begin at 8 AM. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 AM, the final results will be out in the evening. Kozhikode South went to the polls on April 6. Also Read - Kerala Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Will CM Pinarayi Vijayan Return to Power? Watch Vote Counting, Seat-wise Results

All About Kozhikode South seat: Kozhikode South comes under the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala. In 2016, IUML’s Dr. M.K.Muneer won from this seat, defeating Prof.A. P. Abdul Vahab of INL by a margin of 6,327 votes. This year, Noorbina Rashid will contest from Kozhikode South constituency and it is for the first time since 1996, a woman candidate has been fielded by the Muslim League. This is the first time that the Muslim League has fielded a woman candidate since 1996 when the former chairperson of the Women’s League Khamarunnisa Anwar contested from Kozhikode.

KEY CANDIDATES THIS YEAR: Ahamed Devarkovil of INL, P. K. Noorbeena Rasheed of IUML, Navya Haridas of BJP

Viewers are advised to keep a tab on india.com for all the latest updates on vote counting in the Kozhikode South constituency.

Kozhikode South SEAT LIVE UPDATES: