New Delhi: Preparations for the celebration of Janmashtami is in its eleventh hour but there has been a huge confusion over the date of Janmashtami. This year, the Ashtami (eighth day of Hindu lunar calendar) lies on two days of the gregorian calendar, August 23 and 24.

The confusion among the people is to choose between the two days to celebrate the festival. Janmashtami is celebrated on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha after Shraavana. It is also known as Krishna Ashtami or Gokul Ashtami.

Varanasi: Markets packed with idols of Lord Krishna ahead of #Janmashtami pic.twitter.com/Wp13OOIn0S — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 22, 2019

This year, as per the Hindu Lunar calendar, Ashtami starts from 8.09 am on August 23 and ends at 8.23 am on August 24.

In such a case, many people will celebrate it on August 23 while the rest are planning to celebrate it on August 24.

In Mathura, at the birthplace of Lord Krishna, Janmashtmi will be celebrated on August 24, including ISKCON temple of Vrindavan and Dwarkadheesh temple, while the Banke Bihari Temple will celebrate it on 23rd.

The Vaishnav community will celebrate Janmashtmi on August 24. According to them, Lord Krishna was born in Rohini nakshatra which will fall on August 24.