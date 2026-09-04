Janmashtami celebrations in Noida: From Makhan-Mishri to Pizza and Tacos, temple authorities make grand arrangements; 1500 kg prasad to be served

From makhan-mishri, laddoos, pedas, kheer and halwa to puri-kachori, parathas, cakes, pastries, pizza, pasta, lasagna and tacos, the bhog will feature both traditional Indian and international dishes.

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New Delhi: The preparations for Janmashtami celebrations are in their final stages across Noida with temples across the city set to display a unique blend of devotion, grandeur and culinary delights to celebrate this joyous occasion. While some temples will prepare a platter featuring more than 500 varieties of dishes for Lord Krishna, others will distribute 1,500 kg of prasad among devotees.

Temples in Sector 33, the ISKCON temple in Sector 151, temples in Sector 19 and several others have been decorated with flowers, lights and special adornments. The temple management have organised religious rituals, prayers, abhisheks, bhajans, kirtans and cultural programmes in the morning. It is important to note that the celebrations will reach their peak at midnight with the appearance of Lord Shri Krishna.

Keeping in mind the large number of devotees expected at major temples, arrangements for security, barricading, parking and darshan are also being finalised. At the Shri Sanatan Dharma Temple in Sector 19, religious programmes will begin at 5 am on September 4. Special outfits for Lord Krishna, Radharani and Laddu Gopal are being prepared by artisans from Kolkata. An attractive floral decoration, or Phool Bangla, will also be created at the temple, while Laddu Gopal will be placed on a silver swing.

Here are some of the key details:

The main attraction at ISKCON Noida in Sector 33 will be the offering of more than 500 varieties of dishes to Lord Shri Krishna.

From makhan-mishri, laddoos, pedas, kheer and halwa to puri-kachori, parathas, cakes, pastries, pizza, pasta, lasagna and tacos, the bhog will feature both traditional Indian and international dishes.

The ingredients and spices used for the bhog are being prepared in the temple kitchen itself.

More than 30 women, who have been serving at the temple for the past 25 years, are involved in preparing this elaborate bhog.

Chanting the Hare Krishna Mahamantra, they are preparing the dishes for Kanha with the loving devotion and affection of Mother Yashoda.

Experienced devotees at the temple are also preparing special attire for the deity themselves.

The outfits are being intricately decorated with silk fabrics, pearls, gota and zari work. Darshan at the temple will begin at 4:30 am and continue until midnight.

Harinaam Sankirtan and prasad distribution will continue throughout the day.

A special celebration will also be organised by the Sector 151 temple at the Ganeshwaram Hotel in Sector 149.

The Krishna Janmotsav abhishek will be held at 10 pm, followed by Maha Aarti at midnight.

Laddu Gopal to Be Seated on a Silver Swing

Shri Radhashtami to Be Celebrated on September 19

Police personnel and temple volunteers will manage security and crowds at the temples. Devotees, particularly senior citizens and pregnant women, have been advised to avoid crowded areas. ISKCON will also provide an online darshan facility for such devotees.