Sri Krishna Janmashtami in Mathura: Preparations to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami (birth anniversary of Lord Krishna) is going on in full swing in Mathura and its temples. This year, according to the Vedic Panchang, Krishna Janmashtami's tithi will begin at 9:21 pm on August 18 and will end at 10:59 pm on August 19, 2022, and hence it will be celebrated on both days while the Nishith Puja time begins from 12:02 am on August 18 and ends at 12:48 pm on the same day.

Krishna Janmashtami celebrations are festively celebrated in the cities of Mathura and Vrindavan, where Lord Krishna is believed to have been born and spent his years while growing up. As per reports, this year after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, preparations to celebrate the festival have been going on for over two months in Mathura.

Krishna’s Clothes Prepared from House-to-house

On the occasion of Janmashtami, idols of Lord Shri Krishna are dressed in colorful clothes, and these clothes are prepared from house to house in Mathura. These colorful dresses of Lord Krishna are not only in high demand in India, but also in over 18 countries including the USA, Russia, Dubai, Canada, and Poland. It is said that in foreign markets these colorful dresses are sold out within moments. And, this year, the merchants of Mathura are estimating a market of Rs. 500 crores by selling items related to Krishna Janmashtami celebrations.

Artisans Work Day and Night to Prepare Krishna’s Dress

On Janmashtami, the business related to the dress of Lord Krishna started at least two months in advance. In this work, about 20 thousand people are involved in Mathura-Vrindavan. These include artisans, raw material sellers, and dress merchants.

The people involved in this business and artisans making the dresses are working hard day and night for a minimum of 12 to 14 hours every day. At the same time, traders are engaged in sending orders even before Janmashtami.

Business of Over Rs 500 crores Expected After 2 years of COVID-19 Pandemic

Speaking to Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar, owner of Aggarwal costume industry, Jawahar Aggarwal, who deals in wholesale apparel said that the bulk of orders comes before Janmashtami. Aggarwal said that on the occasion of Janmashtami, this work will generate a business of about 500 crores.

The traders of Mathura said that after two years they have received orders of Lord Krishna’s dresses in such large numbers ahead of Janmashtami. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the past two years, orders did not come from abroad, and there were hardly any orders even across the country.

But, this time orders are coming from the country as well as from abroad. This is expected to benefit this business, said the traders.

Janmashtami, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is celebrated on the Ashtami (eighth day) of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Shravana or Bhadra (in the Hindu calendar).