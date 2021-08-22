Bengaluru: Despite the higher number of Covid-19 cases reported along with the Zika virus scare in neighbouring Kerala, the Karnataka government is resuming bus services to the state from Monday. Passengers will have to carry a negative RT-PCR test report obtained within 72 hours prior to travel or a vaccination certificate of having received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine as per the guidelines of the Karnataka government.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: Kerala Reports 10,402 New COVID Cases, 66 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

“Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus services to Tamil Nadu will resume from tomorrow. Around 250 buses will be operated to different destinations: KSRTC,” news agency ANI tweeted. Students, businessmen, among others who travel on a daily basis to the state from Kerala should get tested every 15 days and must carry the RT-PCR report along with them. Also Read - Rare Neelakurinji Flowers Bloom After 12 Years at Mandalapatti Hill in Karnataka | Watch Stunning Pics & Video

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate buses from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Putturu and other places based on the requirement. The KSRTC in a press release said this decision has been taken for the convenience of the people. The KSRTC had stopped inter-state bus services on April 27 this year due to COVID restrictions. Also Read - After 19 Months in Saudi Prison Over Facebook Post He Didn't Make, Karnataka Man Returns Home

(With inputs from agencies)