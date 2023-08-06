Home

Kuki People’s Alliance Withdraws Support from Biren Singh Govt in Manipur | 10 Updates

The Central government deployed 10 additional companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in the state.

Biren Singh said he won't be resigning at this crucial junction (PTI Photo)

Imphal: As over three-month-long ethnic violence continued in Manipur, NDA partner Kuki People’s Alliance on Sunday withdrew support from N Biren Singh government in Manipur, news agency PTI reported. Earlier today, the Central government deployed 10 additional companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in the state. A senior police officer said that 10 companies (around 900 personnel and some officers) of CAPF -– CRPF, BSF, ITBP and SSB –- arrived here on Saturday night, and they would be deployed in different districts.

Both the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of the Meitei community and the leading tribal organisations — Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) and Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) -– have been alleging that the state armed and police forces and a section of central forces are playing partisan role.

Meanwhile, some women organisations have been creating obstacles to the independent operations of the security forces by frequently blocking the roads, delaying the movement of the security personnel.

