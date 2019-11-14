New Delhi: Islamabad on Thursday clarified that decision about Kulbhushan Jadhav case will be made in accordance with Pakistani laws while honouring verdict of International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case.

“No deal to be made on issue of KulbhushanJadhav (in file pic), says Foreign Office. The decisions about him will be made in accordance with Pakistani laws while honouring verdict of International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case,” news agency ANI reported Radio Pakistan as saying.

This came a day after reports surfaced about Pakistan government was looking to amend the Pakistan Army Act to implement the ICJ verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, which Islamabad later rebuffed as “incorrect”.

Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet termed the news as “incorrect”. However, he added that various legal options for review and reconsideration of the case are being considered.

In a massive win for India, the ICJ had on July 17, 2019, ordered a stay on his execution and further directed Pakistan to provide ‘indispensable condition’ for an effective review and reconsideration of his trial and conviction.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national and a former Indian Navy official was arrested from Pakistan’s Balochistan province on charges of terrorism and spying for India’s Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) on March 3, 2016. India, however, disputed this account and alleged that Jadhav had, in fact, been abducted from Iran and that subsequently, his presence in Pakistan ‘had never been credibly explained.’