New Delhi: Hours after reports surfaced that Pakistan government is looking to amend the Pakistan Army Act to implement the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, Islamabad on Wednesday gave a clarification, calling the report “incorrect”.

Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet termed the news as “incorrect”. However, he added that various legal options for review and reconsideration of the case are being considered.

“Speculations for amendment in Pak Army Act to implement ICJ verdict regarding convicted Indian terrorist Cdr Kulbushan Jadhav are incorrect. Various legal options for review and reconsideration of the case are being considered. Final status shall be shared in due course of time,” Ghafoor said.

Speculations for amendment in Pak Army Act to implement ICJ verdict regarding convicted Indian terrorist Cdr Kulbushan Jadhav are incorrect. Various legal options for review and reconsideration of the case are being considered. Final status shall be shared in due course of time. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 13, 2019

Prior to this, Pakistan’s ARY News, quoting “well-placed sources”, said the move to amend the Army Act was being undertaken by Pakistan “in compliance with the International Court of Justice’s condition” to allow Kulbhushan to file an appeal in a civilian court.

In a massive win for India, the ICJ, had on July 17, 2019, ordered a stay on his execution and further directed Pakistan to provide ‘indispensable condition’ for an effective review and reconsideration of his trial and conviction.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national and a former Indian Navy official was arrested from Pakistan’s Balochistan province on charges of terrorism and spying for India’s Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) on March 3, 2016. India, however, disputed this account and alleged that Jadhav had, in fact, been abducted from Iran and that subsequently, his presence in Pakistan ‘had never been credibly explained.’

He was convicted of his charges and sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court on April 10, 2017 after which India moved the ICJ on May 8, 2017, alleging that Jadhav’s life was under threat in Pakistan. The court, on May 18, 2017, stayed his execution pending a final judgment in the case.