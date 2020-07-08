New Delhi: Pakistan said on Wednesday that Indian prisoner on death row Kulbhushan Jadhav has refused to file an appeal in the Islamabad High Court against his conviction by a military court despite Pakistani authorities’ offer to do so. The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, however, dismissed his claim as “continuation of farce that has been in play for the last four years.” Also Read - Pakistan Claims Kulbhushan Jadhav Refuses to File Review Petition

Pakistan coerced captured Indian national Kulbushan Jadhav to forego his rights to seek implementation of judgment of International Court of Justice, India added. Also Read - Coronavirus: After Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi, Health Minister Zafar Mirza Tests Positive

“Kulbhushan Jadhav has been sentenced to execution through a farcical trial. He remains under custody of Pakistan’s military. He has clearly been coerced to refuse to file a review in his case,” the foreign ministry said. Also Read - Coronavirus: Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi Tests Positive, Says Will Continue to Work From Home

“In a brazen attempt to scuttle even the inadequate remedy under the Ordinance, Pakistan has obviously coerced Shri Jadhav to forego his rights to seek an implementation of the judgment of the ICJ,” it added.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan claimed that Kulbhushan Jadhav has refused to file a review petition and has decided to go ahead with his pending mercy plea.

“On June 17, 2020, Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav was invited to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction. Exercising his legal right he refused to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction,” Pakistan Additional Attorney General Ahmed Irfan had claimed.

In a press conference, the official said that Jadhav insisted on the mercy petition he filed on April 17, 2017.

As per Pakistan media reports, Pakistan government has offered second consular access to Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of “espionage and terrorism” in April 2017.

Following the development, India approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence.