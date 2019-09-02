New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) today said that Kulbhushan Jadhav was clearly under extreme pressure to parrot a false narrative in order to bolster Pakistan’s untenable claims when he met Charge d’ Affaires of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

“While we await a comprehensive report, it was clear that he appeared to be under extreme pressure to parrot a false narrative to bolster Pak’s untenable claims,” said the MEA.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to the mother of Jadhav and briefed her about today’s developments.

“We will decide a further course of action after receiving a detailed report from our Charge d’ Affaires and determining the extent of conformity to the ICJ directives,” the MEA added.

On Sunday, the spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan took to Twitter to inform that consular access to Jadhav will be provided in line with Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, the judgement of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and ‘the laws of Pakistan’.

Earlier, the ICJ had affirmed Jadhav’s right to consular access and slammed Pakistan for breaching obligations incumbent upon it under Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

“Court finds that Pakistan deprived India of the right to communicate with and have access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, to visit him in detention and to arrange for his legal representation, and thereby breached obligations incumbent upon it under Vienna Convention on Consular Relations,” ICJ had said in its verdict.