New Delhi: He is currently languishing in a Delhi jail, but that hasn’t stopped UP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, prime accused in the Unnao rape and murder case, from sending out greetings on Independence Day.

Sengar, recently expelled by the BJP after an attempt on the rape survivor’s life, and his wife Sangita, both feature on an Independence Day greetings poster published by Unnao Nagar Panchayat chairman Anuj Kumar Dixit.

Not just that, the poster also has photos of several big BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Photo of Unnao rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar seen in Independence Day greetings published by Unnao Nagar Panchayat Chairman Anuj Kumar Dixit in a newspaper, says, "He is MLA of our area that is why his photo is there. Till the time he is our MLA his photo can be put." pic.twitter.com/OTEJFNu0Ut — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 16, 2019

Dixit justified the poster, saying that till the time Sengar is the MLA of the area, his photo can be put.

Sengar, who is a four-time MLA, was recently shifted to a Delhi court on the order of the Supreme Court which moved all the cases related to the Unnao case outside Uttar Pradesh. The development came after the car that the survivor and her family were travelling in, ‘collided’ head-on with a truck on July 28, while on their way to Rae Bareli.

While two of her aunts died in the accident, the survivor and her lawyer sustained serious injuries and are currently under treatment in AIIMS.

The case dates back to June 2017 but only came to light one year later when the girl tried to immolate herself outside the CM’s residence. Her father died in judicial custody shortly afterwards. Amid nationwide outrage, the BJP ‘suspended’ the MLA while the state government handed over the case to the CBI. He was later sent to jail by the Allahabad High Court, which intervened in the matter.

On Wednesday, the Delhi court framed fresh charges on Sengar under the POCSO Act; under these, he faces a minimum of 10 years in jail.