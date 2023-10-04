Home

2 Hizb Terrorists Gunned In Kashmir’s Kulgam; Search Ops Underway

Two local terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday.

Security personnel patrol the area during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Srinagar: Two terrorists belonging to the proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist outfit were shot dead by the security forces in an encounter Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday. According to the police, the slain terrorists have been identified as Basit Amin Bhat and Saqib Ahmad Lone, both residents of Kulgam district.

Both Bhat and Lone, residents of Frisal and Hawoora areas of Kulgam respectively, were linked with the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit, police said.

“Killed terrorists have been identified as Basit Amin Bhat of Frisal and Saqib Ahmad Lone of Hawoora, Kulgam, linked with proscribed terror outfit HM (Hizbul Mujahideen),” the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a post on X.

They said that two AK-47 assault rifles, along with other arms and ammunition and other incriminating materials were recovered from the killed terrorists.

Earlier in the day, security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) at Kujjar following information about the presence of terrorists in the area. The search operation turned into an encounter after ultras hiding in the areas opened fire on a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army.

VIDEO | An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district earlier today. The encounter started in Kujjar area of the south Kashmir district. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/xtosjv8ncY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 4, 2023

“Encounter has started at Kujjar area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police had said in a tweet earlier.

#WATCH | J&K: An encounter broke out between terrorists and police forces at the Kujjar area of Kulgam. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/nMLODr6woz — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2023

“02 terrorists killed. Bodies of the killed terrorists being retrieved from the site of encounter. Cordon & search operation is still in progress. Further details shall follow,” the police said in another post.

