New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir BJP Chief Ravinder Raina on Friday condemned the killing of BJP workers in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, saying the assaulters will have to pay heavy price for the sins.

"They were brave workers of BJP. They attained martyrdom for Bharat Mata & their sacrifice won't go in vain. Coward Pakistanis will have to pay heavy price for their sins, each one of them will be neutralised," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the killing and said they were bright youngsters doing excellent work there. The three BJP workers were shot dead by militants in Kulgam district, police said.

“I condemn the killing of 3 of our young Karyakartas. They were bright youngsters doing excellent work in J&K,” Modi said in a tweet. “My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace,” he tweeted.

The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be a shadow group of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the killings.